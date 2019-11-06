Riverside County Denies Plans for New City Just Outside Joshua Tree National Park

Posted 6:02 PM, November 6, 2019, by
A photo simulation shows the proposed Paradise Valley development viewed from Box Canyon Road in an image from an environmental impact report released by the Riverside County Board of Supervisors.

A photo simulation shows the proposed Paradise Valley development viewed from Box Canyon Road in an image from an environmental impact report released by the Riverside County Board of Supervisors.

Officials have quashed plans to build a new city called Paradise Valley on the southern edge of Joshua Tree National Park in the Southern California desert.

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to accept its Planning Commission’s recommendation and deny the project without continuance.

The Desert Sun newspaper reports the decision is a victory for conservationists and residents who voiced concerns about sprawl in the inland region east of Los Angeles.

It’s a blow to GLC Enterprises, which had been trying to get approval for Paradise Valley for 15 years. The developer envisioned a community with 8,5000 homes and 1.3 million square feet of space for commercial and civic uses.

Supporters say it would have created jobs and $5 million in annual tax revenue.

The proposed location of the Paradise Valley development is seen on a map from an environmental impact report released by the Riverside County Planning Department.

The proposed location of the Paradise Valley development is seen on a map from an environmental impact report released by the Riverside County Planning Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.