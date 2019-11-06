× Shootings in Perris Leave 1 Dead, 3 Wounded

Two shootings separated by less than two miles and three hours in Perris on Wednesday left one man dead and three other victims wounded, authorities said.

One man died and two other people were wounded when gunfire broke out about 4:50 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 200 block of 5th Street, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

Responding deputies encountered three gunshot victims, officials said. Paramedics pronounced one of them, initially described only as a man, dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to hospitals for treatment in unknown condition.

No information regarding a motive or suspect description was available.

Deputies responded to another shooting about 2:25 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 1500 block of Remembrance Drive, about two miles south of the shooting scene on 5th Street, officials said.

A victim, described as male, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital for treatment.

No further details were released regarding either shooting.

Anyone with information can reach the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Perris Station at 951-776-1099.

