Suspect in Custody After Teenage Boy Stabbed in Corona

One person was taken into custody after a teenage boy was stabbed in Corona Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.

Officers and paramedics responded to the 700 block of South Smith Avenue at about 8:25 a.m. after getting reports of an assault in the area, the Corona Police Department said.

The teenager was found suffering from stab wounds and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

A suspect, who was not identified, was later taken into custody, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect and the victim knew each other, but did not provide information on the nature of their relationship or the motive behind the stabbing.

Corona police said there is no threat to the community, but asked residents to avoid the area around the Country Hills apartments while investigators worked.

The case remains under investigation as officers search the scene for evidence.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective John Garcia at 951-739-4858 or email John.Garcia@CoronaCA.gov.