Suspected DUI Driver Back in Custody on Unrelated Burglary Charge After Long Beach Crash That Killed Family of 3

Police say the man accused of driving while intoxicated and fatally running over a Long Beach couple and their 3-year-old son on Halloween night has been charged in an unrelated burglary case.

Long Beach police say Carlo Navarro was arrested in connection with a June burglary. The Long Beach Press-Telegram reported that he is suspected of breaking into a vape shop and was being held on three misdemeanor charges.

Parents Raihan and Joseph Awaida died from their injuries. Police do not identify juveniles, but family members said the boy’s name was Omar.

The 20-year-old Navarro was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter in connection with the fatal crash, but was later released after posting $100,000 bail, booking records show.

He was being held on $500,000 bail after his second arrest, the Press-Telegram on Wednesday morning.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

On Monday, thousands gathered at the Islamic Society of Orange County to pray for the family.

Raihan’s brother, Mohammed Dakhil, described her as his “ride-or-die” and said her husband was the most compassionate and easy-going person. Dakhil also described his 3-year-old nephew, Omar, as “such a sweet little boy” who always gave a hug to everyone he met.

“It feels like I’m in a never-ending nightmare,” he said.

A GoFundMe page set up cover funeral costs had raised almost $227,000 by Wednesday morning.