× Banana Truck Crash Temporarily Closes Lanes on 110 Freeway Through Harbor Gateway Area

Most of the southbound 110 Freeway was temporarily closed to traffic after a banana truck crashed in the Harbor Gateway area early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported on the freeway shortly before 2 a.m. near Redondo Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash, which required officials to close multiple lanes. It was unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Video from the scene showed a truck with a Chiquita banana logo at the scene. At least two of the truck’s tires had come off and were on the freeway.

A SigAlert was issued for all southbound lanes except for the FasTrak lanes, according to the CHP.

All freeway lanes were reopened about 5 a.m.