× Car Suspected in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Lancaster Is Caught on Video

Detectives are searching for the driver of a black vehicle that was suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian Saturday morning in Lancaster.

The car was traveling northbound on 30th Street West at 11:56 a.m. when it struck the victim who was crossing the street. The driver did not provide help and fled the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Thursday.

Detectives with the Lancaster station traffic division obtained surveillance video from a nearby residence that possibly captured video of the vehicle involved in this incident. The photo provided by officials shows a black car that detectives said is possibly a two-door.

Residents who live in the area East of 30th Street West between Avenue L-4 and L-8 and may have captured the fleeing vehicle on surveillance are asked to contact detectives. Information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by contacting the traffic division’s detective 661-940-3813.