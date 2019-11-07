‘Do You Mind If I Cancel?’ With Gary Janetti | The News Director’s Office

Gary Janetti was the executive producer for Will and Grace, and has written for television comedies such as Family Guy and Vicious. His Instagram page gained international attention for what is described as its “satirical characterization of Prince George of Cambridge and the child’s imagined, and often catty, response to various photos and news stories about Meghan Markle and other members of the British Royal Family.” Gary shares how the instagram phenomenon began, and his approach to creating the hilarious content. He also discusses his new book Do You Mind If I Cancel? (Things That Still Annoy Me).

