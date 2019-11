Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been nearly a year since 73-year-old Alfred Deciutiis was discovered in the rubble of his home near Agoura Hills after the flames of the Woolsey Fire burned it to the ground.

His family remains eager for answers, and says they are determined to hold Southern California Edison, which they blame for his death, responsible.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 7, 2019.