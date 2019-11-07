Home-Invasion Robbers Strike in Sherman Oaks Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for a group of robbers who broke into a home and subdued its occupants in Sherman Oaks late Wednesday night.

The incident was reported about 10 p.m. in the 4500 block of Tyrone Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told KTLA.

At least five male suspects entered the home and ransacked it before taking off with whatever they could grab.

One person, possibly a victim, could be heard outside the home talking about zip ties that were used in the robbery.

Investigators are searching for any surveillance video that may help identify the robbers.

No suspect or vehicle descriptions were immediately available.