Search and Rescue Teams Look for Huntington Beach Man Who Went Missing After Hike in Eastern Sierra

Search and rescue teams are looking on foot and from the air for a Huntington Beach man who went missing after going for a hike in the Inyo National Forest outside Bishop over the weekend, officials said Thursday.

Alan Stringer, 40, said he was going for a hike on Sunday, Nov. 3, but he did not return, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were notified he was missing on Monday evening.

Stringer did not disclose his specific hiking plans or potential routes, but he had recently purchased an ice ax and crampons, and had taken mountaineering training courses, officials said. He was only equipped for a day hike when he left, and though he had an InReach satellite communication device, it was not activated.

Authorities described Stringer as an experienced hiker.

Searchers looked for Stringer’s car at trailheads around the Bishop area. On Tuesday morning, they found the vehicle at North Lake, which is about 15 miles southwest of town in the Bishop Creek Canyon area. Trails from North Lake start at about 9,500 feet in elevation, and temperatures have dropped well below freezing overnight there in recent days.

Ground teams have since searched Piute Pass, Lamarck Col and 13,210-foot Mount Emerson, which can all be reached out of North Lake, authorities said. On Thursday, they planned to search additional areas including Wonder Lake Basin and the 13,417-foot summit of Mount Lamarck.

An aerial search was done Wednesday night using night-vision capabilities.

A forensic analysis of Stringer’s cellphone activity revealed only that he had made a call early Sunday from downtown Bishop, before his hike.

It is unclear what Stringer was wearing at the time he went hiking, but officials said he could have been wearing a bright green “puffer” style jacket or a dark green light-weight jacket. His ice ax is lime green.

Stringer is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who might have seen seen Stringer, or has a better idea where he went hiking is encouraged to call 760-878-0383.

KTLA’s Melissa Pamer contributed to this story.