Kincaid Fire Fully Contained 2 Weeks After Igniting in Sonoma County Wine Country

Posted 9:37 AM, November 7, 2019, by
A burned vehicle sits on a property devastated by the Kincade Fire off Briggs Ranch Road in Kellogg on Oct. 31, 2019. (Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)

A burned vehicle sits on a property devastated by the Kincade Fire off Briggs Ranch Road in Kellogg on Oct. 31, 2019. (Credit: PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities say a massive wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings and led to the evacuation of thousands of people in Sonoma County wine country has been fully contained.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the Kincaid Fire that destroyed 174 homes and 200 other buildings was 100 % contained as of Wednesday night.

The blaze ignited on Oct. 23 and led to the mandatory evacuation of nearly 200,000 people. It charred 121 square miles (313 square kilometer).

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but there was a possibility that electrical equipment belonging to Pacific Gas & Electric was involved.

The utility had switched off power to prevent fires from starting but it didn’t de-energize a transmission tower near where the fire started.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.