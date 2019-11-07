× LGBTQ Representation on TV Hits Record High for 4th Year in a Row, GLAAD Annual Report Finds

TV shows like “Euphoria,” “Batwoman” and “Pose” contributed to a record high for LGBTQ representation on television in the 2019-20 season, according to a report GLAAD released Thursday.

Last year, the advocacy group, which monitors representation of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people in the media, challenged the television industry to reach 10% inclusion for LGBTQ characters on broadcast TV by 2020. The challenge was met: LGBTQ characters made up 10.2% of regulars in primetime scripted shows by broadcast networks.

That means 90 of the 879 series regular characters on ABC, CBS, the CW, Fox and NBC this season are LGBTQ, up from 75 last season. (Additionally, there are 30 LGBTQ recurring characters on broadcast this season.)

The 10.2% number, up from last year’s 8.8%, follows records highs in 2016, 2017 and 2018. And it stands as a new record high in the 24 years that GLAAD has tracked LGBTQ representation on the small screen.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Our annual Where We Are on TV report is out today and it shows TV is telling more LGBTQ stories than ever. What LGBTQ TV character makes you feel seen? Tweet us and let us know. #RepresentationMatters pic.twitter.com/aHYn197a36 — GLAAD (@glaad) November 7, 2019