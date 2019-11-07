Breaking: Upland House on Fire Following Report of Aircraft Crashing Into the Home, Officials Say

LGBTQ Representation on TV Hits Record High for 4th Year in a Row, GLAAD Annual Report Finds

Posted 11:05 AM, November 7, 2019, by
Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman in a scene from the CW series Batwoman.” (Credit: The CW via Los Angeles Times)

Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman in a scene from the CW series Batwoman.” (Credit: The CW via Los Angeles Times)

TV shows like “Euphoria,” “Batwoman” and “Pose” contributed to a record high for LGBTQ representation on television in the 2019-20 season, according to a report GLAAD released Thursday.

Last year, the advocacy group, which monitors representation of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people in the media, challenged the television industry to reach 10% inclusion for LGBTQ characters on broadcast TV by 2020. The challenge was met: LGBTQ characters made up 10.2% of regulars in primetime scripted shows by broadcast networks.

That means 90 of the 879 series regular characters on ABC, CBS, the CW, Fox and NBC this season are LGBTQ, up from 75 last season. (Additionally, there are 30 LGBTQ recurring characters on broadcast this season.)

The 10.2% number, up from last year’s 8.8%, follows records highs in 20162017 and 2018. And it stands as a new record high in the 24 years that GLAAD has tracked LGBTQ representation on the small screen.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.