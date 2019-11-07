Man Admits to Murder in Manchester Square Home Invasion That Killed Bound-and-Gagged Victim Years Later

A man who bound and gagged a robbery victim during a home invasion in South Los Angeles years ago pleaded no contest to second-degree murder Wednesday.

The victim, Harvey Sumpter, died more than fours years after the Aug. 13, 2005 incident, when he was 80 years old. The attack left him with injuries that kept him bedridden until his death on Feb. 19, 2010, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Harry Leon Neely, Jr., 45, is expected to be sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison after reaching a plea agreement with the DA’s office, prosecutors said.

He entered the home through a window to commit a burglary but attacked Sumpter and left him severely wounded, authorities said. Sumpter was inside his home located in the 1500 block of West 83rd Street in Manchester Square, according to the Los Angeles Times.

When he died years later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner determined he died of complications from being in a vegetative state. A secondary cause of death is also listed: sequela of head trauma, or in other words, a condition left by a prior head injury.

Neely was identified as the assailant through DNA evidence linking him to the scene, leading to his arrest in Memphis, Tenn. in 2016.