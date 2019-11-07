Man Admits to Murder in South L.A. Home Invasion That Killed Bound-and-Gagged Victim Years Later

A man who bound and gagged a robbery victim during a home invasion in South Los Angeles pleaded no contest to second-degree murder Wednesday.

The victim, Harvey Sumpter, died five years after the Aug. 13, 2005, when he was 80 years old. The attack left him with injuries that kept him bedridden until his death on Feb. 19, 2010, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Harry Leon Neely, Jr., 45, is expected to be sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison after reaching a plea agreement with the DA’s office, prosecutors said. He had entered the home through a window to commit a burglary, authorities said.

Harvey Sumpter was found bound and gagged in his house after the defendant entered the residence through a window in order to burglarize it, according to court testimony. Sumpter was badly injured and remained bedridden until he died on Feb. 19, 2010, as a result of injuries sustained during the attack.

Neely was identified as the attacker several years later by DNA evidence and was arrested in March 2016 in Memphis, Tenn.