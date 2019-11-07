Man Arrested in Corona Teen’s Stabbing Had Targeted Victim’s Family Before: Police

The man accused of stabbing a teenager in Corona this week was identified Thursday, and police say he was on probation following a previous crime against the victim’s family.

The teen boy remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday, one day after he was allegedly attacked by 32-year-old Eduardo Penaloza Olivo, according to a news release from Corona police.

Officials say Olivo was arrested a short time after the attack, which took place around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of South Smith Avenue, near the Country Hills Apartments.

At the time, investigators said the suspect and victim knew each other, but did not disclose their ties.

Olivo’s relationship to the unidentified teen remains unclear, but police say the suspect was already on probation for a previous vandalism incident against the victim’s family when he was taken into custody this week.

Authorities did not describe the vandalism, but said it occurred in October 2016 in Corona.

Olivo was being held Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and probation violation. Inmate records show his bail was set at $1 million and he was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

