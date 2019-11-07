Man Who Shot His Ex-Girlfriend and Her Brother Arrested, Gardena Police Say

Gardena police have arrested a man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother after an argument early Thursday morning.

Lavern Marshall, 36, was detained by officers just shortly after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend and her brother near Budlong Avenue and 144th Street.

Officers received calls about the shooting at 3:36 a.m. and, after sharing a description of the shooter, they were able to detain Marshall “within minutes,” according to the Gardena Police Department.

Marshall was arrested for attempted homicide.

Investigators in this incident are asking for anyone with additional information to contact Detective Hugo Gualotuna at 310-217-9639 or Sgt. Damaso Bautista at 310-217-1692.