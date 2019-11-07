Man Killed in Baldwin Park Hit-and-Run Identified; Search for Driver Continues

Coroner’s officials on Thursday released the identity of a man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Baldwin Park late Wednesday.

Carlos Javier Saavedra, 31, died following the collision, which was reported about 5:30 p.m. along Pacific Avenue, just east of Vineland Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials. He was listed in coroner’s records as transient.

He was was struck by a car, which police described as a gray or blue four-door sedan, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported.

Paramedics pronounced Saavedra dead at the scene.

Family members have set up a fund online to help with the costs of services.

“My heart aches to find out my brother was tragically taken from us,” sister Cynthia Saavedra wrote. “He was hit by a car who took his life and didn’t stop to check on him and call for help.”

“We would love to honor our brother with the proper burial services,” she said.

Anyone with information can reach the Baldwin Park Police Department at 626-960-1955. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

34.082761 -117.957101