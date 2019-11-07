Beachbody super trainer Amoila Cesar joined us live to tell us all about "6 Weeks of the Work." This advanced-level training program is modeled after the training regimens Amoila creates for pro athletes and his celebrity clients. Over six intense weeks, he’ll take you through 36 unforgiving workouts to help you gain muscle, torich fat, and acheve the results you’ve never experienced before. The program focuses on six training elements: strength, hypertrophy, endurance, power, agility, and mobility. His workouts are intense—your muscles will burn, your sweat will pour, and your stamina will be tested—but completing them all will help you gain muscle and torch fat in just six weeks. For more information on the workout, you can visit his website or follow Amoila on social media @Amoila_Cesar.
New Workout ‘6 Weeks of the Work’ With Beachbody Super Trainer Amoila Cesar
