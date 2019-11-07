Watch Live: Ceremony Marks Anniversary of Borderline Shooting

Port of L.A. Says October Volume Down Significantly Due to Tariffs

Posted 2:38 PM, November 7, 2019, by
cargo is unloaded from a Maersk ship at the terminal. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Cargo is unloaded from a Maersk ship at a terminal. (Credit: Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Port of Los Angeles officials says October volume was significantly down from a year earlier due to tariffs.

The decline in the volume measurement known as twenty-foot equivalent units was 19.1% compared to October 2018.

Executive Director Gene Seroka says in a statement Thursday that with 25% percent fewer ship calls, 12 consecutive months of declining exports and now decreasing imports, the port is feeling the effects of the U.S.-China trade war on American exporters and manufacturers.

According to the port, October 2018 was record-setting as cargo was imported to get ahead of tariffs.

Seroka says he expects “soft volumes” in coming months.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.