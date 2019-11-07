× Pursuit Suspect Shot After Allegedly Backing Stolen Car Into Patrol Vehicle in West Covina

A pursuit suspect was shot by police after allegedly backing a stolen vehicle into a patrol car in West Covina Thursday morning.

The events began about 2:30 a.m. when officers observed the stolen white sedan near the intersection of South Glendora Avenue and West Michelle Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Joe Mendoza said.

The driver fled from authorities when they tried to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit ensued, Mendoza said.

The chase continued through the streets of West Covina for about four or five minutes before the car drove into a cul-de-sac on Russelee Drive near East Vine Avenue.

That’s where the car collided with a vehicle that was parked in a driveway, Mendoza said.

The driver then put the car in reverse and backed into an arriving patrol vehicle.

“At that time an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was struck multiple times in the body,” Mendoza said. Two officers opened fire in the incident.

The driver, identified only as a 22-year-old man who was on parole for carjacking, was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive, Mendoza said.

Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene, although there was no indication the suspect ever brandished the weapon. The shooting was the result of the stolen vehicle being driven into the patrol car, Mendoza said.

No officers were injured in the incident.