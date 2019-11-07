Rescue Underway After Person Becomes Trapped in Sewer Pipe in Wilmington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews are working on extricating a person who's "unharmed but stuck" in a sewer pipe in Wilmington on Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

Authorities received a call about a person trapped 50 feet into a sewer pipe in the 24900 block of Baypoint Avenue at 12:14 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The department said by 1 p.m., firefighters have established communication with the patient, who appeared to be OK but trapped.

More than a dozen firefighters have set up equipment to help with the rescue in the residential neighborhood, Sky5 video showed.

The Fire Department said it expects the response to last for an "extended duration."

Authorities provided no further information.