SoCal Edison Offers New Details About Power Circuit Problems Before Saddleridge Fire

Southern California Edison officials, who have said the utility’s electrical system was “impacted” minutes before the Saddleridge fire broke out on Oct. 10 near Sylmar, provided new details Thursday about the events that transpired.

Edison spokesman David Eisenhauer said a conductor on its Gould-Sylmar 220kV circuit, which is supported by a transmission tower near where the fire originated, had an issue with its relay operations and timeout system.

While inspecting the tower, Edison found that a separate circuit required non-emergency repair, probably stemming from damage at a different transmission tower 2.1 miles away. That tower is believed to have caused the initial relay problem.

“SCE is not aware of any evidence indicating that a fire ignition occurred at this location,” Eisenhauer said.

