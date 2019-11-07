Styling Ideas for Your Thanksgiving Table With Wild Child Party

Posted 10:15 AM, November 7, 2019, by
Data pix.

Owner and Event Stylist for Wild Child Party & Supply Jolie Dionisio joined us live with Thanksgiving styling ideas for the adults and kids too. Wild Child Party offers full service event styling, custom party creations and balloon installations. For more information you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @WildChildParty. You can also visit one of their stores in Long Beach, Newport Beach or Culver City. For more information on all the vendors who helps contribute to the setup for the segment, see the links below

Archive Rentals
www.archiverentals.com

Compact Cookies
Instagram @CompactCookies

Chasing Linen
www.ChasingLinen.com

East Olivia
www.EastOlivia.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.