SWAT Team, Bomb Squad Respond After Injured Woman, Bomb Threat Found in Simi Valley Home

A SWAT team and a bomb squad responded to a neighborhood in Simi Valley Thursday after a man arrived home to find a badly injured woman inside his home, along with a sign claiming there was a bomb in the building, officials said.

The incident began just before 7 p.m. at a home in gated community in the 500 block of Fairfield Road, according to Simi Valley Police Department Commander Steve Shorts.

A man arrived home to find a woman suffering from some sort of traumatic injury, possibly dead, in the house, he said. A sign was also found warning of a bomb in the home.

Officials evacuated nearby neighbors and summoned a SWAT team and a bomb squad to the scene.

No further details were available.