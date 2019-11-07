× Teen’s Report of Attempted Kidnapping in Willowbrook Was False, Investigators Say

A teen who had told authorities that a man had tried to kidnap her in Willowbrook earlier this week fabricated the story, officials said Thursday.

The 14-year-old girl had told Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives that she was walking near the intersection of 120th Street and Wilmington Avenue early Tuesday when a man tried to pull her into an apartment building. The girl said she was able to escape the man’s grasp and provided a description to detectives.

Based on the description given, authorities “detained the male in question,” officials said in an updated news release Thursday.

Detectives apparently found “several discrepancies” in the teen’s story. She later admitted that she fabricated the entire incident and admitted that the man never tried to kidnap her.

The man, who cooperated with the investigation, was released from custody and no charges were filed.

It is unclear if the girl will face any charges in connection with the incident.

