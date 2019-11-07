The Art of Italian Pizza Making with Daniele Uditi of Pizzana | California Cooking

Posted 5:48 AM, November 7, 2019

This week on California Cooking, Jess is hanging out with the executive chef of Pizzana, Daniele Uditi. Chef Daniele is living out the American dream, but his road to success hasn’t been the easiest. It all started out with Daniele and his brother moving to the U.S. From Italy. They fell on some hard times and even had to live out of their van for while. Everything changed when Daniele made a pizza for a famous actor, and the rest is history.

