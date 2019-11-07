Plane Crashes Into Upland Home and Sets It Ablaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An aircraft crashed into a home in Upland and set it ablaze before firefighters managed to put out the flames Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported at a home located in the 1200 block of West Overland Court at 11 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. At 11:17 a.m., the department tweeted firefighters were at the scene.

All occupants inside the home have been accounted for, Jimmy Schiller, spokesman for the Fire Department, told KTLA.

However, any possible injuries in the small plane crash are not yet known, according to Upland Police Chief Darren Goodman.

Sky5 was overhead as they continued working on the home nearly an hour after the fire was reported.

An entire room of the house could be seen from the aerial footage, its interior exposed by the missing roof which was collapsed downward on one side of the home.

Smoke was still rising from the blackened, charred remains of the structure at 11:50 a.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story.