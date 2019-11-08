1 Dead, 1 in Custody After Shooting at Paramount Business: Officials

Workers wait outside after a fatal shooting at a business in Paramount on Nov. 8, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A man died and a suspected shooter is in custody after gunfire erupted at a workplace in Paramount Friday, Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators said.

Deputies were called shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting at 7805 Madison St., a watch commander at the Sheriff’s Department’s Lakewood station told KTLA.

Fenico Precision Castings Inc., a foundry, is located at that address, according to its website. Video from the scene showed workers waiting outside a nearby business named RnG Poong Lim USA, which was within the area taped off for investigation.

A man was found shot dead inside one of the buildings, officials said.

A suspect has been detained and a firearm was recovered, the watch commander said. The official said he wasn’t sure what the alleged shooter’s relation to the business is, but he did not believe they were a random person.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

