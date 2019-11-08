2 People, Dog Found Dead at Simi Valley Home Where Police Investigated Bomb Threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman, man and dog were found dead at a Simi Valley home where a bomb threat had been scribbled on the wall, and police said Friday it appeared all three had been shot.

First responders encountered the gruesome scene after they went to a perform welfare check at a home in the 500 block of Fairfield Road, in a gated section of the Wood Ranch community, around 6:45 p.m., according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Inside the house, they found a deceased woman, man and a dog, according to police Cmdr. Steve Shorts. All three had gunshot wounds.

Shorts described it as "pretty graphic or bloody scene."

Then, they found something disturbing written on a wall.

"As that incident progressed some other personnel noticed on the wall that there was script indicating that there was a bomb inside of the residence," the commander said.

That prompted police to evacuate nearly 50 residents as they investigated whether there was an explosive device inside the home.

A SWAT team, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and a K-9 unit were called out to the scene.

Authorities ultimately found there was no bomb inside, according to Shorts.

Once that determination was made, residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Police have not identified the deceased man or woman. It was also not immediately clear whether they were looking for anyone in connection with the case.

Law enforcement personnel stayed at the scene overnight and into the morning to piece together what transpired. The investigation remains ongoing.

KTLA's Alexis Lewis contributed to this story.