All PCH Lanes Closed in Malibu Area Following Deadly Crash

A deadly crash in Malibu triggered the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway at Tuna Canyon Road on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. and involved two vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

The southbound lanes are closed at Tuna Canyon Road, while the northbound lanes are shut down at Topanga Canyon Road, Caltrans said.

All lanes are expected to remain closed through about 10:45 a.m., according to CHP.

Officials provided no further details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Malibu: SB PCH (State Route 1) CLOSED @ Tuna Cyn Rd. NB PCH CLOSED @ Topanga Cyn Rd. Two vehicle incident w/ fatality. Unknown duration. #TraficAlert #fatality #PCH #malibu pic.twitter.com/uEHxVhkMpT — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 8, 2019

SIGALERT IN MALIBU: E/B AND W/B PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY AT TUNA CANYON WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 4 HOURS DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION (LOG#0500) - REF LOST HILL SO — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) November 8, 2019