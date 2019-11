Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a year since California deadliest and most destructive wildfire, the Camp Fire, ignited in Northern California on Nov. 8, 2018.

Eighty-five lives and more than 14,000 structured were lost before the flames were contained 17 days later.

Many of the thousands of people whose lives were forever changes by the Camp Fire are still working to return to normalcy.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 8, 2019.