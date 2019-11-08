× Costa Mesa Male Nanny Now Charged With Molesting 17 Boys Under His Care

A Costa Mesa male nanny already charged with molesting children is now facing a total of 33 charges in connection with abusing 17 boys under his care, officials announced Friday.

Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 30, was arrested in May after getting off an international flight. He was originally charged with three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 and one felony count of oral copulation of a child under 10, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He was also charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography at the time.

The original charges stemmed from allegations made by a Laguna Beach couple whose 8-year-old son was under Zakrzewski’s care. The defendant pleaded not guilty to those charges.

After asking additional potential victims to come forward, authorities identified a 7-year-old victim in Los Angeles and 10 others who live across Southern California.

Investigators believe the crimes occurred between Jan. 1, 2014 and May 17, 2019. The alleged victims are between 2 and 12 years old.

Zakrzewski now faces 27 felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, one felony count of oral copulation of a child under the age of 10, and one felony count of possession of child pornography. He was also charged with one felony count of using a minor for sex acts, two felony counts of distributing pornography to a minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct, and one felony count of an attempted lewd or lascivious act with a minor under the age of 14.

Zakrzewski remains in custody on $1.25 million bail. He faces 690 years to life, plus eight years if convicted on all charges, officials said.