Deadly Multivehicle Crash on SB 5 Freeway Near 405 in Granada Hills Area Causes Backup

Traffic is backed up for miles on the southbound 5 Freeway as officials investigate a deadly multivehicle crash in the Granada Hills area, near the 405, during Friday morning's commute.

The collision happened around 5:15 a.m. and involved four or five vehicles, according to California Highway Patrol's incident log.

Sky5 video showed at least one car with heavy damages on its front stopped across two lanes.

CHP has issued a SigAlert, with the four right lanes estimated to be closed through 10 a.m.

Down south in Malibu, another crash triggered the closure of the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway. Those lanes are expected to be blocked through around 10:45 a.m.

Officials provided no further details about the incidents.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Granada Hills: SB I-5 approaching I-405 four right lanes blocked until further notice due to incident involving multiple vehicles & fatality. #TrafficAlert #fatality pic.twitter.com/vV7Sk2Y5nL — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 8, 2019

SIGALERT IN MALIBU: E/B AND W/B PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY AT TUNA CANYON WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 4 HOURS DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION (LOG#0500) - REF LOST HILL SO — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) November 8, 2019