East L.A. Massage Therapist Arrested on Suspicion of Inappropriate Sexual Conduct

Authorities are asking for anyone who believes they were inappropriately touched by a massage therapist in East Los Angeles to come forward.

Antoine Flores, 30, was arrested on suspicion of inappropriate sexual conduct and investigators believe there may be more victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced in a special bulletin.

Flores worked as a massage therapist at a wellness center in East Los Angeles, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Flores was described as a Hispanic man with brown hair and green Eyes. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about Flores, or who believes they may have been victimized by him, was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 877-710-5273. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 222-8477.