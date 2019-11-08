Investigators Seek 2 Men After Series of Peeping Incidents in Long Beach, Identify More Crimes

Investigators are looking for an additional man in connection with a series of peeping incidents in Long Beach that date back to January and identified more crimes that occurred during that period of time.

A man described as a person of interest in a series of peeping incidents is shown in a photo released by the Long Beach Police Department on Nov. 8, 2019.

Last month, Long Beach police said they were searching for a man who was seen looking into the windows of women’s homes. The victims were between the ages of 20 and 43 years old.

In the initial news release, police said the incidents incidents occurred in the area of Bellflower Boulevard to Park Avenue and Stearns Street to Pacific Coast Highway. One incident occurred in July and three additional incidents occurred in October, police said.

On Friday, police said they were looking for a second man in connection with the crimes and identified nine additional incidents involving peepers. Investigators also released photos of the men believed to be involved.

In at least one of the incidents, witnesses described a man using a high-pitched voice to speak to them.

The incidents occurred on the following dates.

  • Jan. 19 at 12 a.m.
  • Jan. 21 at 8:10 p.m.
  • April at 3:20 a.m.
  • May 11 at 2:25 a.m.
  • July 4 at 3:20 a.m.
  • Sept. 10, 12:50 a.m.
  • Sept. 20 at 5:40 a.m.
  • Sept. 23 at 5:50 p.m.
  • Oct. 23 at 2 a.m.

The first person of interest is believed to be involved in the July 10 incident. He used a high-pitched “almost female-sounding” voice during at least one incident, officials said. He is described as being between 30 and 35 years old, between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 8 with medium build, close-shaved hair or bald head, a stubble beard and a “chubby face.”

Fredrick Terrence Harvey is shown in a photo released by the Long Beach Police Department on Nov. 8, 2019.

He was seen wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

The second person of interest was identified as Fredrick Terrence Harvey, 51, of Long Beach. Police believe he may be involved in one or more incidents and are asking for his help in finding him.

Police did not elaborate why they described the men as people of interest.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department’s Sex Crimes Detail at 562-570-7368, or dispatch at 562-435-6711. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

