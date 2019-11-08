× Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Murdering 5 People in Westlake Building Fire

A 25-year-old man convicted of killing five people by setting fire to a vacant building in the Westlake district was sentenced to prison without the possibility of parole Friday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Johnny Josue Sanchez was found guilty of five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder last November, with special allegations of multiple murders and arson murder also found true, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors have described Sanchez as a transient who set ablaze a large vacant commercial building at 2411 W. Eighth St., near MacArthur Park, following a dispute with other transients on June 13, 2016. The Los Angeles Times reported he was acting in revenge after getting beaten during a dispute over a room.

The victims killed include Mary Ann Davis, Jerry Dean Clemons, DeAndre Mitchell, Tierra Stansberry and Joseph Proenneke, according to prosecutors.