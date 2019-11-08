Man Struck by Car in Downtown L.A. Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 27-year-old man who was struck by a car in a downtown Los Angeles hit-and-run that was caught on camera last week is out of the hospital, but still faces a long road to recovery.

Detectives say Daniel Macedonio was lucky to be alive after a dark-colored Toyota Camry ran a red light and plowed into him in a crosswalk shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Grand Avenue and 9th Street. He was on his way home from work.

And while the video footage of the violent collision has garnered widespread attention, Macedonio says he, himself, has yet to view it. Living through the collision was traumatic enough, he told KTLA.

A fund has been established online to help the victim and his family cover medical expenses.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 8, 2019.

Video: Driver Sought in Downtown L.A. Hit-and-Run - https://t.co/sEFNdbgh6Y — LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) November 7, 2019