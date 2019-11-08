Woolsey Fire 1 Year Later: Residents Still Unable to Return to Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No residents have returned to live in the Seminole Springs Mobile Home Park in Agoura Hills since the Woolsey Fire destroyed more than 100 units one year ago.

Even the homes that didn't burn remain unoccupied because the fire destroyed all of the park's infrastructure. Estimates place the restoration costs at $10 million.

The Woolsey Fire started on Nov. 8, 2018 and was one of the most destructive wildfires in California history before it was finished.

Eric Spillman reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 8, 2019.