NTSB to Help Investigate Deadly Plane Crash Into Upland Home; Pilot Still Unidentified

National Transportation Safety Board investigators will be in Upland Friday day to help determine what caused a single-engine plane to plummet from the sky and crash through the roof of a home Thursday, killing the pilot on board.

Witnesses believe the low-flying plane may have been trying to make a U-turn back to the airport just before it crashed into the home in the 1200 block of West Overland Court.

One neighbor said the “whole house was engulfed” as she and her husband were running out of their home.

The crash prompted a massive response from firefighters, who spent nearly two hours getting the situation under control.

Officials have not determined what caused the plane, a four-seat, single-engine Cirrus SR22, to go down.

NTSB officials, the Federal Aviation Administration and the coroner’s office are among the agencies involved in the investigation.

On Thursday, the FAA said the plane had taken off from nearby Cable Airport not long before it went down.

The pilot who was killed in the crash has not been identified.

Family members said a father and his infant son were inside the home when the plane came crashing through part of the roof.

Although they were knocked to the ground, the two managed to escape the incident unharmed.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help raise money for the displaced family members as they search for temporary housing.

