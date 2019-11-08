× Off-Duty Cypress Police Officer Accused of Sex Assault at Garden Grove Home

An off-duty Cypress police officer was arrested early Friday after allegedly taking someone home from a bar and assaulting them in Garden Grove, investigators said.

Police are not naming the male officer, who was taken into custody after a standoff at his or her home on the 5500 block of Ludlow Avenue, Garden Grove police said in a news release.

The sex assault was first reported to authorities around 3:45 a.m. The victim said that, after meeting at a bar, the pair drove to the officer’s residence in Garden Grove, where the officer attacked them.

The victim was eventually able to escape and call police.

When officers responded to the home, the suspect allegedly refused to open the door or answer phone calls. It’s unclear how long the Cypress officer was barricaded before being taken into custody.

Garden Grove police say the suspect’s name will be released “at a later time,” but many details are being withheld “(d)ue to the nature of the crime.”

Cypress police say the suspect has been with their department since 2008 and works as a patrol officer. He has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal affairs investigation, the agency said.

The suspect was being booked at Orange County Jail, authorities said.

No further details were available.