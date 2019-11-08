× Police Request Manslaughter Charges in Long Beach Crash That Killed Family of 3

The 20-year-old driver accused of killing a Long Beach family of three walking home from Halloween trick-or-treating is being held without bail after police recommended charges in the case, officials said Friday.

Carlo Navarro was re-booked Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter in the Oct. 31 crash, after being arrested again earlier this week on a separate burglary warrant, Long Beach police said in a news release.

Police said they recommended Navarro be charged with two counts of manslaughter upon submitting the case to Los Angeles County prosecutors Thursday. But they did not indicate Navarro would be charged with intoxicated driving, or in all three deaths.

The Awaida family — 32-year-old mom Raihan, her 30-year-old husband Joseph and their 3-year-old son Omar — were all critically injured when a Toyota Sequoia SUV turned onto sidewalk along Country Club Drive and plowed into them near Los Cerritos Park. Joseph died the next morning, a Friday, while Omar passed Saturday and Raihan on Sunday.

Navarro was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter. Inmate records show he was released the following night after posting $100,000 bond.

The suspect had remained out of custody, pending investigation, until police obtained a warrant for his arrest Tuesday in connection with a burglary at a Long Beach vape shop earlier this year.

Court records show Navarro was charged with burglary and vandalism in the June 30 incident, in which he allegedly broke a glass window before loading $600 worth of merchandise into a backpack.

Police say prosecutors agreed Navarro could be held without bail until his arraignment in the fatal crash, set for Nov. 12.

Navarro is scheduled to be arraigned in the burglary case on Dec. 4, according to court records.

A series of memorial events for the Awaidas were held across Long Beach and in nearby cities this week, attended by hundreds who paid their respects. The events culminated Thursday night in a candlelight vigil at Los Cerritos Park.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to cover funeral costs has raised more than $230,000.