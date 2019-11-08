Preview of Legion Sports Fest With Multi-Sport Fitness Expos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legion Sports Ambassador, action sports TV host, fitness model Lauren Abraham joined us live along with 4 athletes to give us a preview of Legion Sports Fest. Legion Sports Fest is a multi-sport fitness expo designed to help people find their hidden fitness super powers! Whatever your fitness goal is, the Legion Sports Fest, fitness expo, will help you get there with inspiration, education & participation. The event is happening Nov 9 and 10 at the Long Beach Convention Center. For more information including how you can get tickets, you can visit their website.

For more info on the sports and athletes featured in the segment, see the links below.

Arm Wrestlers United

www.unitedarmwrestling.com

United States Powerlifting Association

www.uspa.net

Life with Ciarra

www.liftwithciarra.com

East West Strength

www.eastweststrength.com

Instagram@MarkPacquiao

Instagram @LaurenAbraham

Instagram @CiarraLifts

Instagram @JayRouteThrower