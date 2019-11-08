Preview of Legion Sports Fest With Multi-Sport Fitness Expos

Legion Sports Ambassador, action sports TV host, fitness model Lauren Abraham joined us live along with 4 athletes to give us a preview of Legion Sports Fest. Legion Sports Fest is a multi-sport fitness expo designed to help people find their hidden fitness super powers! Whatever your fitness goal is, the Legion Sports Fest, fitness expo, will help you get there with inspiration, education & participation. The event is happening Nov 9 and 10 at the Long Beach Convention Center. For more information including how you can get tickets, you can visit their website.
