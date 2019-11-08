Recovery Efforts Continue From Devastating Woolsey Fire on 1 Year Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday marked the one year anniversary of the Woolsey Fire, one of the most destructive wildfires in California history, and recovery efforts are still ongoing.

The wildfire erupted near the Santa Susana Field Laboratory on Nov. 8, 2018, charring more than 151 square miles in Ventura and Los Angeles counties after it jumped the 101 Freeway and spread to the coast in Malibu.

Three people died and more than 400 buildings were destroyed.

Christina Pascucci reports from Malibu for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 8, 2019.