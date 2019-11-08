Rich on Tech: A New T-Mobile Plan for $15 a Month

Hackers use lasers to silently command smart home devices; T-Mobile announces 5G will light up nationwide on December 6, along with a new $15 monthly plan; A device to help you uncover hidden cameras in Airbnbs; the glut of streaming services; DXOMARK reviews the iPhone 11 Pro camera.

Listeners ask about backing up iPhone photos using a flash drive, an app that helps you find lower car insurance rates, an inexpensive outdoor wireless security camera and which Android tablet is best.

Mentioned:

Streaming services

T-Mobile announcements

Scout Hidden Camera Finder

Hackers using lasers to foil smart speakers

DXOmark iPhone 11 Pro Camera Review

App for lower car insurance

