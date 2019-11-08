Riverside Parolee Charged With Murder in Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 1 Wounded

Prosecutors filed a murder charge Thursday against a parolee accused of killing one man and wounding another in a shooting in Riverside last month, officials said Friday.

Rozelle Forest Hale, 24, of Riverside is suspected of fatally shooting 20-year-old Johnny Gil of Riverside about 10 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Park Avenue and 14th Street, the Riverside Police Department said in a written statement. A second man was wounded in the shooting but survived.

The two victims were found shot inside of a car, officials said. Both were taken to a hospital, where Gil succumbed to his wounds.

Detectives soon identified Hale as a possible suspect in the shooting, officials said.

A SWAT team and gang investigators found and arrested in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, officials said.

Hale was initially held for violating parole stemming from a previous conviction, police said. But the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office filed charges, including murder, against Hale on Thursday in connection with last months deadly shooting.

Information regarding Hale’s initial court appearance was not available Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Riverside Police Department Detective Josh Ontko at 951-353-7135 or or Detective Bryon Adcox at 951-353-7134.