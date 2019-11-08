Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” , Saturday, October 26th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in West Los Angeles to learn about the L.A. Fire Department Foundation’s Emergency Funding Alert. The foundation says due to this extraordinary 2019 fire season, Los Angeles firefighters desperately need essential gear such as brush fire hand tools, carcinogen containment bags and more.

To help, the Annenberg Foundation and it’s GRoW Initiative, Wallis Annenberg, and the Wasserman Foundation are matching all public donations up to $250,000.00.

We can donate at supportLAFD.org or we can text the word FIRE to 310 929 6907.

