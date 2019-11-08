Smartphone Accessory Lets You Send Emergency Texts Even With No Cellular Signal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The smartphone accessory that lets you send emergency texts even when there’s no cellular signal!

We’re used to cellular and Wifi signals just about everywhere we go, but that can change during a natural disaster or even on a hike in mountains with no bars.

Now, a tiny satellite dish for your smartphone keeps you connected, almost anywhere where you can see the sky.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Instagram, Facebook, Podcast, Newsletter & Twitter

It's called the SatPaq and it's made by a company called Higher Ground.

Recently, we went to Griffith Park to test out the SatPaq!

Darren Reis, who helped engineer the potentially life saving product, joined us for the trip.

The SatPaq opens easily, then you just slide your phone inside of it. It also fits on any phone!

The device lets you bypass cellular signals to send text messages anywhere you have a clear view of the sky.

"We are some hikers and we wanted to be able to have connectivity even when there’s an emergency in the wilderness and the SatPaq allows you to do that by connecting to satellites," said Darren Reis.

The $250 device is pretty simple: connect it to an iPhone or android with bluetooth, then use the SatPaq app to send and receive texts! They can be sent to any standard phone number.

"So you hit send, retrieve and then you go into the pointing screen and the pointing screen orients you until you find the satellite," said Reis.

The device isn’t a satellite phone, it’s a satellite for your phone.

"Think about DirecTV or Dish network, it comes down to your house and everywhere in the states is covered. It's the same with the SatPaq. You’re always connected to the satellite," explained Reis.

Your messages travel 22,000 miles above the earth, then routed to loved ones, emergency help or anyone else you want to stay connected to.

Tough to believe these messages travel so far from the palm of your hand, but the device worked perfectly and we were able to exchange back and forth even without a cell signal.

"So, they’re really far up there and that was one of the major challenges of trying to connect to a mobile terminal because it’s really small," said Reis.

But they did it, SatPaq is miniature tech that could come in handy during a natural disaster, wildfires, power outages or any spot without a signal.

"It’s really great for emergencies, so I keep one in my car. so if anything goes wrong I know that the satellite will always be there and I can get in touch if I need to," said Reis.

The battery on the SatPaq lasts about 4 months and there are no subscription fees - you buy messages in bundles that never expire. The messages cost about 30 cents a piece.