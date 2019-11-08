To Move on, Father Takes Pride in 22-Year-Old Son’s Heroism During 2018 Borderline Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The night of the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting that left 12 people dead in Thousand Oaks, Jason Coffman went on live TV in desperate search for his son whom he had not heard from since news of the attack broke.

Hours laters, cameras were on Coffman just a minute after he learned that his 22-year-old child, Cody, did not survive the tragedy.

Coffman said Cody saved lives that night, and that helps him move on a year after the tragedy.

He and Sheri, his wife and Cody's stepmom, had the difficult task of telling Cody's 7- and 9-year-old brothers about his death.

The family found some comfort when Sheri gave birth to a daughter just weeks later.

"She has his eyes," Sheri said.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News.