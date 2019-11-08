Caught on Video: Suspects Sought in Smash-and-Grab Burglary at Macy’s in Santa Ana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Santa Ana Police Department released video Friday of a burglary at a Macy's store in Santa Ana in its search for three suspects.

They are all described as men who were wearing hoodies and possibly bandanas covering their faces as they broke into the department store about 8:53 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.

Surveillance video shows them rummaging through glass cases in the store's fragrance section, carrying black duffel bags as they ran out of the store. Two were wearing white hoodies and a third man was wearing a black or dark-colored sweatshirt.

Police said the men shattered glasses cases before getting into a silver sedan outside the store. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information can reach Detective Lim at 714-245-8417 or Slim@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.