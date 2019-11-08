‘We’ll Never Get Over Losing Him’: Family Remembers 21-Year-Old Who Died in 2018 Borderline Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Like others who lost their loved ones in the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Blake Dingman's family continues to grieve a year after the tragedy.

The 21-year-old's mother, Lorrie Dingman, said the fact that Blake was just steps away from leaving the restaurant when the gunman opened fire keeps playing in her head.

"We'll never get over losing him... [The anniversary] doesn’t bring it back up because it never went away," Dingman said.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News.